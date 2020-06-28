Sedwill Resigns, Frost Announced as Replacement as National Security Adviser

Statement from No. 10:
“The Prime Minister has today announced the appointment of David Frost as the Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser. David is currently the Prime Minister’s Europe Adviser and the UK’s Chief Negotiator. He will succeed Sir Mark Sedwill who has served as National Security Adviser since April 2017.
The Prime Minister, with the approval of HM The Queen, has nominated David for a life peerage.”
Consolation peerage for Sedwill too. New Cabinet Secretary not yet appointed. Frost continues as chief EU negotiator.