Six days ago, amid the Black Lives Matter protests, Glasgow leftists were marching down the streets chanting “ACAB: All Cops Are Bastards”. While their free speech was being enforced by the police of course…

Today, a Glasgow police officer has been stabbed and seriously injured in the same area, trying to save scots from a crazed knife attacker who has murdered three and now lies dead. Guido wonders whether last week’s protesters will have any pause for thought after today’s events…