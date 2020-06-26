Sadiq Threatens to Cut 3,600 Police Amid Riots in London

Sadiq Khan has today threatened police cuts of almost £110 million – and £290 million in transport cuts – if the government refuses to cough up for the £500 million City Hall Funding black hole Khan now presides over. Based on the Labour party’s own election figures, £110 million is the cost of 3,600 officers’ wages…

Khan announced the cuts to capital law and order in the wake of two nights of police attacks – the first in Brixton, the latter in Notting Hill – by out-of-control party-goers, which have resulted in 22 police injuries.

Khan knows he could never cut the police in the run up to an election year – this smacks of a blatant attempt to blackmail extra funds from the government. One silver lining of his proposed spending plans are £59 million earmarked cuts to City Hall – reversing the 82% staffing cost rise seen under Sadiq…