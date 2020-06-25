Red Lion Staying Closed for Another Month

After the positive news yesterday that Parliament’s Stranger’s bar is to re-open from Monday, Guido is sad to report that the Red Lion is not to open until around the end of July.

Responding to Guido’s thirsty inquiries, the Red Lion delivered the news:

“Unfortunately we will not be opening on the 4th. Fuller’s are opening our pubs in stages and unfortunately we are not one of the first ones. It’s probably more looking like the end of July but we haven’t been given a date yet”

In other pub news, it looks like Parliamentary staffers will have to go without a private drinking hole for a while longer, as the Lords officials who run Sports and Social bar aren’t set to meet until the second week of July.

St. Stephen’s Tavern has confirmed it will re-open on the 7th of July; meanwhile, Mitchells and Butlers have confirmed all their establishments – including the Marquis of Granby – are set to open on time on the 4th July. The MoG’s pavement security guard is going to have his work cut out for him…