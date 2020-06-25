Public Bodies Illegally Flying Woke LGBTQIBLMA+ Flag

Councils and public bodies across the UK have been flying the “progress flag” in the latest wave of wokery. The progress flag, designed in 2018 by “multi disciplinary artist” Daniel Quasar, is an amalgamation of the Gay Pride flag, the Trans Pride flag, and two black and brown stripes to represent Black Lives Matter. The problem is flying a new flag without permission is unlawful under legislation passed by now-Number 10 SpAd Sheridan Westlake, while he was working for Eric Pickles…

Specific permission is afforded to “The horizontal striped rainbow flag, such as the “Pride” Flag” to fly in the 2012 legislation, not to the newer, until recently much more niche, designs. Not that laws seem to matter to the woke…