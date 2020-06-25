Long-Bailey Sacked from Shadow Cabinet

Sir Keir Starmer has taken action this afternoon, after his Shadow Education Secretary and former leadership rival Rebecca Long Bailey tweeted praise for an article containing an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

“This afternoon Keir Starmer asked Rebecca Long-Bailey to step down from the Shadow Cabinet. The article Rebecca shared earlier today contained an antisemitic conspiracy theory. As Leader of the Labour Party, Keir has been clear that restoring trust with the Jewish community is a number one priority. Antisemitism takes many different forms and it is important that we all are vigilant against it.”

At 10am, Long Bailey tweeted out an Independent article, adding her own commentary that “Maxine Peake is an absolute diamond”. In the article, Peake had claimed that Israel was to blame for the killing of George Floyd, stating:

“The tactics used by the police in America, kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, that was learnt from seminars with Israeli secret services.”

UPDATE: Long-Bailey has responded in a fiery statement, accusing Starmer of already having made up his mind. Read it in full here…