Nadhim Zahawi Argues Billionaires Do Not Get Special Access As Anyone Can Go to a Fundraiser

Business minister Nadim Zahawi was asked multiple times on the Today Programme this morning whether a new red wall Conservative voter in Doncaster or Ashfield would have the same access to Government as billionaire Richard Desmond, who was placed next to Robert Jenrick at a Tory fundraising dinner. Zahawi argued they could if they went along to a local Tory fundraiser…

“If people go to a fundraiser in their local area, in Doncaster for the Conservative Party, they would be sitting next to MPs and other people in their local authority.”

Guido’s not sure local authority councillors are on a par with the Secretary of State for Housing…