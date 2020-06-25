Left React Angrily to Long-Bailey’s Sacking

The TrotsApp collective is not happy about Becky Long Bailey being given the elbow for re-tweeting the anti-Israeli conspiracy theories:

Corbyn’s former spokesman:

Apparently we’re now more willing to sack our own front-benchers than call for the sacking of government front-benchers 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) June 25, 2020

Literal communist and perpetual TV talking head:

Keir Starmer sacking Rebecca Long-Bailey is an utterly disgraceful decision. It undermines the position the Labour Party has insisted on all along that it’s possible to criticise Israeli policy without being antisemitic. Shameful, shameful stuff. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) June 25, 2020

The skinny one from Novara:

This is stupid, craven and an incredibly poor indication of what will come next. A pathetic move from @Keir_Starmer https://t.co/2E8cdEruMG — Michael Walker (@michaeljswalker) June 25, 2020

Cunning old Trickett is careful:

Wow — Jon Trickett (@jon_trickett) June 25, 2020

Owen carefully frames his response:

Sacking Rebecca Long-Bailey for sharing an interview in *the Independent* with one of Britain's most celebrated actors because of a sentence uttered by Maxine Peake which the Independent initially justified with a link to an Amnesty International report is an absurd overreaction — Owen Jones says join a union🌹 (@OwenJones84) June 25, 2020

McDonnell doesn’t back down:

Throughout discussion of antisemitism it’s always been said criticism of practices of Israeli state is not antisemitic. I don’t believe therefore that this article is or ⁦⁦@RLong_Bailey⁩ should’ve been sacked. I stand in solidarity with her https://t.co/rhxuKGfFEG — John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) June 25, 2020

Looks like Momentum, the fat one from Novara and Paul Mason are still trying to figure out their line…