Layla’s Late Night Loose Words

The LibDem Leadership contest became official yesterday evening, with the two remaining candidates, Ed Davey and Layla Moran, receiving the requisite nominations to be officially confirmed for the contest, which stretches to the end of August. For Moran, the official contest hasn’t got off to a flying start, with the contender last night tweeting and then deleting a potentially libellous claim that Robert Jenrick made “personal gain through backroom dealings”. Not even the most swivel eyes corners of the Labour Party are suggesting that…

The deleted Tweet, displaying a staggering lack of grasp of detail, read that:

“Holding public office is to commit to serving the people, not to making personal gain through backroom dealings. Following today’s revelations, Mr. Jenrick’s position is untenable, and he should resign.”

It’s not the first time late night Twitterings have got Layla into hot water.

This morning she gave it another go, instead going with:

“Robert Jenrick must go and the Conservative Party must hand back this donation.”

Guido hears that Jenrick is considering demanding an apology. If he’s thinking of demanding a charity donation in lieu of court, how about a domestic violence one?