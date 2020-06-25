No, Boris’s Jet Flag Hasn’t Been Painted Upside Down

After Guido revealed the first images of Boris’s new Union Jack-Branded jet – and no, the pedants are wrong that it should be called the Union Flag – remainers immediately leaped on the photo, with hundreds of tweets claiming the £900,000 flag paint job has been painted upside down. Including a university law professor and even a former RAF pilot…

Some smugly noted that an upside-down flag is often used as a distress signal – in their minds a perfect metaphor for Brexit. As anyone with basic vexillological knowledge knows, however, when a flag is placed on an aircraft or ship, the nose/bow is designated as the flagpole. So whilst the left-hand side appears as we’re used to seeing it, the right-hand side could be misinterpreted as being back-to-front. The same can be seen with presidential jets, including Air Force One and Macron’s official jet:

Another day of remainers feeling smug whilst actually being wrong…