Jenrick to Publish All Relevant Documents Related to Westferry Planning Row

Speaking to the Commons during an opposition day debate on the Westferry planning controversy, Robert Jenrick has announced he will publish all relevant documents related to the decision this afternoon. Jenrick came out fighting, calling the suggestion his dinner with Richard Desmond swayed his decision “outrageous”…

Jenrick also accused his opposite Labour number of “[living] on his Twitter account and lives for smears and innuendos, not substance.”

The small print of the announcement, however, is that only materials which were otherwise FOIable will be published. This won’t satisfy the opposition, who are planning on using a humble address motion vote to force the Government to release all documents – beyond the freedom of information remit…