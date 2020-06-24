PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions
  1. Sarah Atherton (Con) 👩‍💼
  2. Nusrat Ghani (Con) 👩‍💼
  3. Robbie Moore (Con) 👨‍💼
  4. Liz Saville Roberts (PC) 👩‍💼
  5. Caroline Ansell (Con) 👩‍💼
  6. Jessica Morden (Lab) 👩‍💻
  7. Aaron Bell (Con) 👨‍💼
  8. Philippa Whitford (SNP) 👩‍💻
  9. Alberto Costa (Con) 👨‍💼
  10. Mohammad Yasin (Lab) 👨‍💻
  11. Rob Butler (Con) 👨‍💼
  12. John Spellar (Lab) 👨‍💼
  13. Ruth Edwards (Con) 👩‍💼
  14. Sammy Wilson (DUP) 👨‍💼
  15. Stephen Crabb (Con) 👨‍💼
  16. Janet Daby (Lab) 👩‍💻
  17. Ian Levy (Con) 👨‍💼
  18. Emma Lewell-Buck (Lab) 👩‍💼
  19. Flick Drummond (Con) 👩‍💼

👩‍💻👨‍💻 = Virtual

👨‍💼 👩‍💼= Physical
mdi-tag-outline PMQs
mdi-timer June 24 2020 @ 11:46 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story