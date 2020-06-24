PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions
- Sarah Atherton (Con) 👩💼
- Nusrat Ghani (Con) 👩💼
- Robbie Moore (Con) 👨💼
- Liz Saville Roberts (PC) 👩💼
- Caroline Ansell (Con) 👩💼
- Jessica Morden (Lab) 👩💻
- Aaron Bell (Con) 👨💼
- Philippa Whitford (SNP) 👩💻
- Alberto Costa (Con) 👨💼
- Mohammad Yasin (Lab) 👨💻
- Rob Butler (Con) 👨💼
- John Spellar (Lab) 👨💼
- Ruth Edwards (Con) 👩💼
- Sammy Wilson (DUP) 👨💼
- Stephen Crabb (Con) 👨💼
- Janet Daby (Lab) 👩💻
- Ian Levy (Con) 👨💼
- Emma Lewell-Buck (Lab) 👩💼
- Flick Drummond (Con) 👩💼
👩💻👨💻 = Virtual
👨💼 👩💼= Physical
