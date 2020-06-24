MPs Pressure Speaker to Re-Open Stranger’s

Soon after Boris announced that pubs would be able to open yesterday, MPs turned to thinking what this could mean for Parliament’s watering holes – not least Stranger’s Bar. A source close to the speaker tells Guido that the bar was initially closed by Lindsay Hoyle pre-lockdown in order for Parliament to not look out of touch with the rest of the country. Now restrictions are being lifted multiple MPs are in contact with the speaker’s office to get it back up and running from Monday 6th July…

MPs concern for Stranger’s to re-open is not unfounded. One MP listed to Guido the number of pubs and bars in Parliament that had been closed down or stripped of their character in recent years, expressing worry that Stranger’s could be next, under the guise of Covid. Another told Guido it would be easy to open the bar al fresco onto the terrace. Guido hears that idea might be a goer…

UPDATE: Guido can now confirm Stranger’s will be reopening on 6 July.