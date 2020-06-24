Mogg Concedes as MPs Reject Government-Proposed Complaints Process

Relative drama from the Commons last night as MPs voted to reject a government proposal that would have seen MPs debate serious behaviour breaches on the floor of the house.

The core proposals will see a panel of independent experts consider complaints against MPs, before issuing their recommendations; less serious sanctions would be imposed directly by the panel, however more serious punishments – such as expulsion or suspension – would have to be approved by a vote in the Commons. Finally ending the historic process of MPs adjudicating on their own behaviour…

Jacob Rees-Mogg had tacked on an extra proposal, allowing MPs to debate the most serious cases before a vote. Mogg’s proposals were rejected by 243 to 238.

Parliamentary staffers had spent the day heavily lobbying their bosses to oppose Rees-Mogg’s proposal, over fears that despite the limited rules of any debate – including a ban on naming the alleged victims and discussion of specific details of the case – MPs would, in the words of Meg Hillier MP, use the debate as a “bully pulpit”, using “gossip” and “innuendo” to get around the rules. Fury turned to jubilation among staffers and after the defeat there was “sheer joy” in their Whatsapp groups…

The vote in favour of Chris Bryant’s wrecking amendment cannot technically be chalked down as a Government defeat, nevertheless, the Tory whips tried their hardest to persuade MPs into the voting lobbies with them to support Rees-Mogg’s motion, including a dig-in-the-ribs email setting out how the Chief and Deputy Chief Whip were intending to vote. 45 Tory MPs ended up backing Bryant’s amendment, including Theresa May and serving Minister Penny Mordaunt.

Following his defeat, Rees-Mogg responded via an article in The House Magazine, conceding:

“If this means more complainants will feel confident in the system, then so much the better. Of greatest importance is the fact that the independent panel has been established.”

Magnanimous as ever, Jacob…

*Rob voted against Chris Bryant’s amendment…