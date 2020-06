Last week news emerged that Boris is spending £900,000 of taxpayers cash to spruce of the official Government jet, so as to “promote Britain after Brexit”. The decision raised many eyebrows, even splitting opinion in the Guido Newsroom…

Guido brings you some first-glimpse footage of the pricey paint job from one Cambridge-local plane enthusiast, who is confident he has caught sight of the spruced-up jet tail through the hanger doors. Austin Powers would be proud…

Hat-tip: AirlinerVideos