Cooking with Chris

This month, Corbynista professional Jew-baiter Chris Williamson appeared in The World – the self-professed “Radical Newspaper that is not afraid to say what the MSM are afraid of”.

What was this month’s radical offering that would have the mainstream media shaking? A vegan carrot bolognese recipe from the former Derby MP who even got dressed up for the occasion. Guido’s checked the ingredient list and it looks like a fully kosher meal – though you may want to check with your own Rabbi before trying – bon appétit…