Bernard Jenkin has this morning suggested an inquiry into the first phase of Coronavirus response could be vital for learning lessons before a potential second peak in the winter. Speaking to PoliticsLive today, Jenkin suggested a new inquiry could be run by Parliament rather than externally, like the Banking Standards Commission which was chaired by Andrew Tyrie. Jenkin further floated this new high profile inquiry it could be run by the Liaison Committee. Which he just so happens to chair….