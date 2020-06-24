‘Appy News for Pub Goers

Pubs are re-opening for table service on July 4 and that presents some problems. How to order in compliance with the social distancing rules? Wetherspoons has an app for that…

Guido and his team have stress-tested this app and can confirm it works, it directs pints and full English breakfasts to your table and handles payments as well. The guidance from the government requires drinkers’ attendance to be registered in case there is a subsequent outbreak. Using this app will automatically record your attendance at a ‘Spoons. Other functions include a reorder function for rounds when in a group. Distancing rules may unfortunately require the room booking function to be disabled. Co-conspirators in SW1 will find the search function handy to find their nearest ‘Spoons is…

You can download the app here.

*No payment has been received for this endorsement, if however Wetherspoons’ marketing department should want to show their appreciation, please do not hesitate to contact Guido. We are happy to accept payment in kind…