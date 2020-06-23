Wera Hobhouse Ends LibDem Leadership Campaign After Ten Days

Just ten days after posting her leadership launch video, Bath MP Wera Hobhouse has dropped out of the race and endorsed Layla Moran. The contest now consists of just Moran and interim leader Ed Davey. Moran’s pitching herself as a non-London, hard-left choice compared to the metropolitan centrism of Davey. Hobhouse fired a parting shot at Davey in a statement to supporters, arguing against becoming a “London-centric” party – despite the Lib Dems losing one of their few London seats in December. 23rd June has proved to be a bad day for remainers yet again…