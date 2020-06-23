Boris Cuts 2 Metre Advice to 1 Metre Plus

Boris also announced:

  • From 4th of July, two households of any size will be able to meet in any setting, either inside or out
    • Does not have to be the same two households every time
  • Restaurants and pubs re-opening
    • Limited to table service
  • Hairdressers re-opening
    • With use of visors
  • Campsites reopening
    • Provided shared facilities are kept clean
  • Outdoor gyms, playgrounds, cinemas, libraries and other community centres also re-opening
  • Places of worship will re-open for prayer and services
    • Including weddings, with maximum 30 people in attendance

However:

  • Close-contact venues such as gyms, bowling alleys and nightclubs will remain closed
  • Close-contact team sports are still only permitted between members of the same household

Boris warns there will be local “flare-ups”, and the government will “not hesitate to apply the brakes” even at a national level at required…

