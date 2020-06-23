Boris Cuts 2 Metre Advice to 1 Metre Plus

Boris also announced:

From 4th of July, two households of any size will be able to meet in any setting, either inside or out Does not have to be the same two households every time

Restaurants and pubs re-opening Limited to table service

Hairdressers re-opening With use of visors

Campsites reopening Provided shared facilities are kept clean

Outdoor gyms, playgrounds, cinemas, libraries and other community centres also re-opening

Places of worship will re-open for prayer and services Including weddings, with maximum 30 people in attendance



However:

Close-contact venues such as gyms, bowling alleys and nightclubs will remain closed

Close-contact team sports are still only permitted between members of the same household

Boris warns there will be local “flare-ups”, and the government will “not hesitate to apply the brakes” even at a national level at required…