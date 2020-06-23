Parliament Begins Formal Investigation into Rob Roberts

On the day MPs take to the Commons to debate the new proposed complaints system for MPs accused of harassment and other misconduct, Guido understands Parliament’s Complaints and Standards body have take the decisive step to instigate a formal investigation into the behaviour of Rob Roberts.

A month ago Guido revealed that one serious incident with a parliamentary staffer had resulted in the Chief Whip intervening with Roberts, and that the incident had been raised with Parliament’s Independent Complaints body. After a consultation by the Standards Commissioner, the ombudsman has concluded a formal investigation will go ahead, and has set the wheels in motion. Guido understands Parliament’s top brass have been appalled by the allegations piling up against mid-life crisis Bob…

Guido also learns Tory staffers are lobbying their bosses behind the scenes to back Andrea Leadsom’s amendment to tonight’s complaints reform debate; which would scrap the planned debates of complaints in the Commons chamber to “ensure confidentiality” and prevent victimisation. The current plans include a ban on MPs speaking the name of their complainant on the floor of the house, however staffers are fearful that parliamentary privilege would supersede this rule…