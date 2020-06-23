Fire in the Commons Basement Yesterday

MPs were surprised to hear a warning ringing through some offices yesterday from Commons authorities alerting them to a fire in the basement. Whilst not an everyday occurrence, fires are not hugely rare in the creaking building these days. This website’s inspiration may yet have the last laugh…

“Attention please, attention please, fire has been reported in the basement. Please leave the basement immediately by the nearest exit.”

There were four fires last year, and eight in 2018. The more MPs put off more comprehensive restoration and renewal, the more likely the palace is to go the way of Notre Dame…