BBC’s Diversity Push Begins With Linguistic Cull

Yesterday the BBC announced an eye-watering £100 million programme over three years to increase diversity and inclusivity. A remarkable amount for an organisation that is constantly claiming it doesn’t have enough taxpayer cash…

Yet the push has got off to a bad start. A new announcement today declares BBC Wales is to see 60 jobs cut – approximately 6% of its workforce – in a bid to make £4.5 million in savings. The BBC, therefore, have begun their ethnic diversity push by culling a swathe of their linguistic minority (Welsh) employees…

Director-General Tony Hall has said that due to the impact of Coronavirus and other financial challenges, the BBC overall needs to make £125 million of additional savings. If only the BBC could somehow find, say, a spare £100 million down the back of the sofa, Guido’s sure that would really help their finances…

