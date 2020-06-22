Remainers Finally Get Out of London

A new Companies House update shows the headquarters of Open Britain Limited – the former Stronger In campaign, who have just rebranded to “Democracy Unleashed” – are soon to move from Milbank Tower in Westminster, to Stamford in Lincolnshire. Guido imagines most staff will be deeply annoyed by the move; not only will their nearest Pret now be 15 miles away, the switch will be a stark awakening as the company moves well out of its comfort zone: from heartland Remain-territory in Westminster (69%) to heavily-Leave South Kesteven (60%). Guido wonders whether the cost of London office space also influenced the change of scenery – Open Britain’s accounts have been overdue for a month…