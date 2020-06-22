One Month Later, Cabinet Office Still Investigating Cummings Twitter Attack

An FoI has revealed a month on from a Tweet from the official UK Civil Service Twitter account calling Boris and Dominic Cummings “arrogant and offensive“, the Cabinet Office are still investigating who was responsible for the tweet. Civil service speed was always to be expected…

The “unauthorised” Tweet was uploaded minutes after the Sunday press conference headed by Boris in which he defending Dominic Cummings’ trip to Durham; and asked the public “Can you imagine having to work with these truth twisters?” The Tweet was deleted after 10 minutes – not before BBC news opted to run it as a response from “the UK Civil Service official Twitter feed.” – at which point the department declared an investigation into the offending post

An unauthorised tweet was posted on a government channel this evening. The post has been removed and we are investigating the matter. — Cabinet Office (@cabinetofficeuk) May 24, 2020

There can’t be more than half a dozen people with access to that Twitter account on their mobile…