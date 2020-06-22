Labour Calls for Protection of Police Funding, in Opposition to Black Lives Matter Demands

Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has today decisively shifted Labour away from kowtowing to the leadership of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, instead calling for police numbers to be protected. This will come as news to his sixteen Labour MP colleagues who follow the self-appointed UK Black Lives Matter Twitter account, which has raised over £1 million in donations for its campaign that includes the goal “Developing and delivering training, police monitoring and strategies for the abolition of police”, through defunding law enforcement in the UK. Labour’s vote-chasing support of the Black Lives Matter movement is plain for all to see…