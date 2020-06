There’s nothing like a classic ‘despite Brexit’ story to round off the week with; not only have Toyota affirmed their commitment to continue manufacturing cars in their Derbyshire factory – despite warnings to the contrary during the EU referendum – they’ve now also¬†announced they’re to shortly begin building a new hybrid car for Suzuki from their Burnaston plant, before being sold right across Europe. This follows Nissan’s decision to concentrate production in Sunderland…