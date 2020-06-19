Dutch PM Mark Rutte’s Motorcade

It is barely a year since Boris would unconvincingly excuse his lateness for lunch with some waffle about the difficulties of locking his bike up. Guido can recall stumbling out of a pub on Whitehall in the evening to almost collide with Boris on a bike. Nowadays when protestors aren’t throwing themselves in front of his motorcade he has for security reasons to jog round the garden inside Buckingham Palace for exercise. How Boris must wish for the freedoms still enjoyed by the Dutch PM Mark Rutte…