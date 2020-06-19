Boris Backs Sweet Chariot: Biggest Problem is People Not Knowing the Words

In an interview with Sky News this afternoon, Boris has defended the rugby crowd favourite, Swing Low, Sweet Chariot, as it comes under pressure from the Black Lives Matter instigated cultural revolution, due to its origin as an American slave hymn. Nothing says ‘defending black culture’ better than erasing a song written by slaves…

Boris rejected the call, saying:

“my only thought about this whole issue, frankly, is what people need to do is focus less on the symbols of discrimination – all these issues that people are now raising to do with statues and so on, I can see why they’re very emotive and I understand that – but what I want to focus on is the substance of the issue… we’re going to address all the issues we can in society.”

The PM went on to say his principle objection and question is “wanting to know what the rest of the words are… why don’t people seem to know the rest of it.” Sam Coates failed the PM’s test of whether he knew the song’s full lyrics…