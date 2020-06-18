Westminster Council U-Turn on Draft Outdoor Drinking Ban

In less than 12 hours, Westminster council has u-turned on absurd plans to ban pubgoers from drinking outside on the pavement once pubs re-open. Upon hearing their very way of life was at stake, the proposals revealed yesterday received immediate backlash from the Westminster village. Rarely are Labour, Conservative, civil servant and journalists so united over an issue…

Westminster council’s original intentions gave with one hand and took with the other, with plans to close some roads to traffic at certain times to allow al fresco drinking at outdoor tables; however this would come at the cost of banning “vertical drinking” (standing outside and drinking) to ensure social distancing guidelines were met.

After outcry from pubs and patrons, the council has now updated its guidance to say vertical drinking would now only be prohibited outside venues in these new temporary seated spaces – none of which are in SW1. A reminder that the Tufton Street mafia always get their way…

UPDATE: Westminster Council get in touch to deny there has been a U-turn, because the direction applied only to new post-pandemic outside drinking areas which will have to be sit down. So the pavement drinkers of the Marquis of Granby and the Red Lion are safe. Though apparently this is just customary, not backed by law…