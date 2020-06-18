“The Hitch”, Walks

Peter Hitchens was filmed being chased out of Oxford by a mob of Black Lives Matter protesters yesterday in the most nonchalant way imaginable. Twitter has had a lot of fun with the video…

Peter Hitchens Stayin Alive pic.twitter.com/oTy1SJhBmb — David O Riordan (@Davidporiordan) June 18, 2020

Peter Hitchens (this is England remix) pic.twitter.com/EPCwPY0sG3 — Gareth Milner (@sw1a0aa) June 17, 2020

Peter Hitchens v The Verve pic.twitter.com/6tAoCPNFBI — 𝕊𝕀ℝ 𝔸ℝℕ𝕆𝕃𝔻 ℝ𝕆𝔹𝕀ℕ𝕊𝕆ℕ (@uk_expat) June 17, 2020

Finally worked out what this was reminding me of. #HitchensGreenBag #PeterHitchens pic.twitter.com/jR9ZgXqC66 — Jon ‘Stay In Your’ Holmes (@jonholmes1) June 18, 2020

I added the Darth Vader Imperial March to this video and its glorious 😂 pic.twitter.com/M831H3tfAL — Peg-lin 💓 (@Peg_lin1) June 18, 2020

How to deal with protesters in style…