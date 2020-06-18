Remainer Groups Wasted £100,000s on the Election

New figures released today by the Electoral Commission reveal how much dosh was sloshed out by non-party campaigners in the 2019 general election below the level of £250,000. Just two anti-Brexit groups spent almost £300,000, with ‘PV Media Hub Limited‘ spending £151,550 under the name of ‘Vote for a Final Say‘, and ‘Scientists for EU Ltd’ spending £124,340. Money well spent…
Other groups’ spending included:
Political parties and non-party campaigners that spent over £250,000 in the election submitted their spending returns last week. Guido looks forward to the data being published…