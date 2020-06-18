Remainer Groups Wasted £100,000s on the Election

New figures released today by the Electoral Commission reveal how much dosh was sloshed out by non-party campaigners in the 2019 general election below the level of £250,000. Just two anti-Brexit groups spent almost £300,000, with ‘PV Media Hub Limited‘ spending £151,550 under the name of ‘Vote for a Final Say‘, and ‘Scientists for EU Ltd’ spending £124,340. Money well spent…

Other groups’ spending included:

Working 4 UK Limited: £189,905

Energy Networks Association Limited: £157,016

Mainstream – The Campaign Against Extremism: £134,457

Avaaz Campaigns UK: £122,558

Make Votes Matter: £121,799

Real Change Lab Limited: £120,488

The League Against Cruel Sports: £107,569

Campaign Against Corbynism: £106,081

Political parties and non-party campaigners that spent over £250,000 in the election submitted their spending returns last week. Guido looks forward to the data being published…