Momentum Election Crashes

Promising all the excitement of a local parish council by-election, the race for Momentum’s internal NEC is on, with supporters receiving emails telling them voting has opened with a link to vote. Members are voicing their frustrations however as the webpage – vote.peoplesmomentum.com – is “Offline for maintenance”. And has been for over 12 hours…

Now we may have to wait even longer to find out whether Momentum loyalists will prove victorious; or the new faction “Forward Momentum“; or the faction within that new faction “Momentum Internationalists“; or the new even harder-left faction backed by Labour MPs called “Momentum Renewal“. Guido can’t wait to see who gets the honour of steering the sinking ship into the seabed of irrelevance…