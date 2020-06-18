Labour on the Fence Over One Metre Debate

Labour have continued their fence sitting today after Keir Starmer repeatedly refused to say whether or not he believes children should return to school at yesterday’s Prime Ministers’ Questions. Today the Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth is refusing to take a position on the fierce one metre vs two metre debate – with a reduction in social distancing being called for by many Tory MPs, business owners, and teachers. Labour is now only backing a reduction “if it’s safe”, while refusing to set out its criteria for how that should be ascertained...