Hancock Mistakenly Praises “Daniel Rashford” for “Terrific” Campaign

Two days ago, Marcus Rashford was told by the Government’s spokesperson that the PM would respond to his free school meals campaign as soon as he could.

At yesterday’s press conference he heard Boris claim he’d only become aware of the campaign that day.

This morning Matt Hancock praised someone called “Daniel Rashford” for his “terrific” campaign. So terrific the Health Secretary couldn’t remember Marcus’s name…

UPDATE: Matt Hancock has explained the mistake to LBC, saying his daughter had been reading the Harry Potter as he left for work and therefore perhaps had Danial Radcliffe on the brain.

A likely story from Mike Hancock…