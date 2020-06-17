UK-Australia Trade Deal Talks Kick Off

Thanks to EU membership, for almost half a century the UK had to trade with Australia without a trade deal. Now freed from the EU’s customs union common commercial policy, Boris has personally launched trade talks, to massively scale up already substantial trade between the two countries. Cheaper Aussie wine here we come…

In a video from No. 10, the PM launched the talks with the amazing fact that the UK exports boomerangs to Australia, before brandishing a packet of Australian Tim Tams. Guido hears the video was influenced by Chloe Westley – the Prime Minister’s Aussie-born comms SpAd and former Vote Leave social media guru…

Aussie ambassador George Brandis told TalkRADIO this morning that this is a “moment of particular closeness between Australia and the United Kingdom”, and that negotiating a trade deal will likely be “a matter of months not years”. They’re keen on the poms down under…