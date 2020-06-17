Starmer Imagines Playing Prime Minister

Today’s PMQs introduced us to a new Commons character; a Sir Keir willing and able to muck in with the traditional Punch and Judy PMQs theatre. With Boris once again throwing questions back to Starmer on whether Labour now believes schools are safe enough to re-open, Starmer made the traditional PMQs offer made whenever a PM questions an opposition leader, to swap places with the PM. Mr Speaker also got involved when minutes later he accidentally called Starmer “The Prime Minister”. With Starmer managing to muster laughs as well as the detailed interrogations, it only helps demonstrate just how shockingly bad Corbyn was for half a decade…