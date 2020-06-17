Khan Plays Pandemic Politics with Pay Packet

Sadiq Khan has launched yet another PR stunt today, announcing he has taken a voluntary pay cut of more than £15,000 in an attempt to balance London’s finances amid the Coronavirus squeeze. Of course, he simultaneously asked for millions from the Government to bail out local authorities…

Khan – whose £152,000 wage is £20,000 more than Boris Johnson receives for being Prime Minister – may not feel the pandemic’s pinch in his pocket, unlike millions of London taxpayers. The 10% reduction is meaningless when under Khan’s watch, staffing costs for City Have have risen by 82%, from £36 million to £65.5 million.

If the government plan on helping out the London Assembly’s finance black hole, relief surely has to be linked to a commitment from Sadiq to clear out his bloated gravy train’s passengers…