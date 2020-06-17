Churchill Set to be Unboxed Today

Sir Winston is finally set to be freed from his scaffolding prison in time for President Macron’s visit to London tomorrow, the Telegraph reports. Seems arbitrary given the streets of Paris are, as per usual, ablaze with protestors, so Macron may not be that bothered about a boxed-up statue…

Unfortunately for his fellow Westminster sculptures, as Churchill is only being freed for the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulle’s “Appel” from London – encouraging the French to resist German occupation – the other boarded up statues of Gandhi, Mandela and the Cenotaph will not be freed from their trappings.

Sir Winston may not enjoy the fresh air for long, however, as he will be covered up again “if security assessments and intelligence about future protests merits such action.” Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. but it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.