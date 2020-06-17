Cabinet Gender Swapped

Thanks to Twitter user @DefenceDailyUK, Britain has been treated to an amusing/creepy insight into how Britain’s cabinet would look were the genders reversed, featuring characters such as “Beatrice Johnson“, “Dominique Raab“, “Pete Patel” and “Liam Truss“. The wonders of modern technology…

According to Tom Newton-Dunn, the thread is now being sent around the cabinet, with male Priti being described as “dishy” by one colleague, and the response to the female Foreign Secretary apparently being “unTweetable”. Make up your own mind with Defence Daily’s thread in full here…