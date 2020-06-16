Welsh Government’s Testing Mess

While London-based journalists squabble about whether or not the UK Government has reached 200,000 tests on a particular day, it is clear that whichever way they are counted England now has one of the largest testing capacities in Europe. Wales, by comparison has stumbled from missed target to missed target, as of the end of last month carrying out fewer than 3,000 tests when the First Minister had set a target for 10,000. Guido has compiled a timeline of the whole debacle…
A leaked report has stated that Wales would need to ramp up testing to 36,000 per day in order to track and trace infections, yet they are running at just 10% of that number. Yesterday Guido reported that the Welsh First Minister has not been meeting the Prime Minister. If lessons from England were learnt, there would be less of a mess in Wales…