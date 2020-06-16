LIVE: Boris’s Statement on “Global Britain”

It’s understood Boris will announce the merger of DfID and the Foreign Office as part of the review…

UPDATE: Boris’s plans get the thumbs down from David Cameron in his first major policy intervention since leaving office. DfID was one of his proudest legacies…

