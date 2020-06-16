Low-Cost Steroid Reduces Ventilated Covid Patient Deaths

Some rare positive news has emerged from Oxford University this afternoon, whose researchers have discovered the first drug proven to reduce Coronavirus deaths. If it had been used from the start of the pandemic, it could have saved approximately 5,000 British lives…

The steroid, dexamethasone, costs merely £5 per patient, “So essentially it costs £35 to save a life.”

The Oxford University trial of around 2,000 hospital patients saw patients on ventilators death rate cut from 40% to 28%; and for patients needing oxygen a fall in the risk of death from 25% to 20%. Good news…