LibDem Leadership Teams Fling Insults

Last night the Mirror exposed comments from LibDem leadership contender Wera Hobhouse, accusing her opponent Ed Davey of having a “heart which beats with the Tories”, as well as attacking former leader Jo Swinson for a “daft” election campaign. Hobhouse is brave to attack Davey for being a secret Tory, given her and her husband are both former Tory councillors, who defected to the LibDems in 2013 without by-elections…

Things have been getting nasty behind the scenes as well. Hobhouse will be unaware of usually anonymous LibDem activists emailing Guido’s inbox over the last fortnight with repeated accusations of hypocrisy over her support of the Colston statue felling, alleging her husband’s family wealth comes from Isaac Hobhouse, a Bristolian slave trader who operated at the same time as Colston. Guido couldn’t plot a decisive family tree, so chose to leave the family squabbles alone…