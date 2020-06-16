Foreign Office to Absorb Department for International Development

The long mooted plan for the Department for International Development to be folded into the Foreign Office is to finally come about today. The idea has been advocated by centre-right think tanks for years, notably by the Henry Jackson Society which published a paper (with an introduction by one B. Johnson) detailing the proposal last year and the Taxpayers’ Alliance with a Select Committee submission in May. The UN’s 0.7% of GDP target for aid spending is set to remain, although the FT’s Seb Payne is reporting that this year for the first time despite still meeting the target, spending on aid is set to fall too.

This will be a popular move with the country, which has consistently believed too much is spent on overseas aid…