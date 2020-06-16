Cameron-Boris Rivalry Reignites over DfID Scrapping

It looks like the decade-long rivalry between David Cameron and Boris Johnson has ignited once again over the Government’s plan to scrap DfID. Something Cameron sees as one of his proudest legacies…

Publically disagreeing with a PM’s policy for the first time since leaving office, Cameron tweeted that the “decision to merge the departments is a mistake… the end of @DFID_UK will mean less expertise, less voice for development at the top table and ultimately less respect for the UK overseas.”

Thanks to Emma Hardy sitting on her phone in the Chamber, Cameron’s opposition was immediately put to Boris, who – predictably – rejected his predecessor’s criticisms.

Dave cherished DfID and the generosity of the 0.7% of GDP for foreign aid guarantee. It has long been unpopular with voters…