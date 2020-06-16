1922 Executive Meeting Boris For First Time Since Coronavirus

Guido learns that the powerful 1922 executive committee will meet with Boris after PMQs tomorrow for the first time since the Coronavirus crisis erupted. The executive ordinarily meets with the party leader only three times a year where members candidly relay the feelings of their colleagues to the PM. In the wake of the Dominic Cummings fiasco, street protests, Churchill’s imprisonment, and the management of Coronavirus, there will be a lot to discuss behind those closed doors. One executive member tells Guido they see themselves as the ‘trade union’ representative for their grumbly colleagues…