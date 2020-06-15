Welsh First Minister Has Not Spoken to PM in 3 Weeks, Despite Invitations

In his coronavirus press conference this afternoon, the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, revealed he has not spoken to the UK Prime Minister in three weeks, adding “I have had no discussion with any UK ministers offered in the weeks that have followed”. Which is curious, because last week the UK Government made it clear the Welsh Government has an open invitation to all of its Cobra meetings and ministerial implementation groups. Welsh Office Minister David Davies told the Commons last week:

“We have made it clear that Welsh Government Ministers are welcome at Cobra meetings and the ministerial implementation groups, and we have actually asked if we could attend Welsh Government meetings in the same way; thus far we have not had a response.”

Guido is not surprised that Drakeford has kept his distance from UK meetings. Welsh coronavirus care home deaths are running at a higher rate than English ones, and testing targets are continually being missed. Not a good record…