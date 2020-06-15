28-Year-Old MP Recovering from Brain Haemorrhage

The office of Amy Callaghan has just put out a statement announcing that on Wednesday the SNP MP was “found collapsed at home suffering a brain haemorrhage.”

The 28-year-old who unseated Jo Swinson in December was “admitted for emergency neurosurgery and is in recovery.” Guido wishes Amy a speedy recovery…

Read the statement in full below:

STATEMENT FROM THE OFFICE OF AMY CALLAGHAN MP

On Wednesday (10/06), Amy was found by her partner collapsed at home suffering from a brain haemorrhage related to a previously manageable medical condition. Imminent risk to life was identified and she was admitted to hospital for emergency neurosurgery.

Thanks to the immense skill and response of the medical team involved in her care, Amy was able to successfully pull through the operation and is now stable in hospital. She wishes to put on record her enormous love and gratitude to all involved in her care – the first response and ambulance crew, accident and emergency staff, the neurological surgeons and the wonderful nursing team -who have all played a role in, undoubtedly, saving her life.

Amy is in good spirits and able to communicate well with family. She has been overwhelmed with the messages of support and kindness which are a huge source of encouragement. She has made great progress thus far but is under no illusion of the seriousness of her condition and the rehabilitation that will follow.

As she always has done throughout her life, she will continue to fight. She is determined to overcome what barriers, if any, may now arise as a result of this incident. She wants to make dear that her constituency work will continue: her office is still open for all those who require help and support.

There will be a period of required rest and recovery. Whilst this is ongoing, we ask that you respect her and her family’s safety and privacy.

It is the privilege of her life to be elected as the Member of Parliament for East Dunbartonshire. There is absolutely no doubt that Amy will come back stronger, fitter and more determined than ever to continue in that role and serve, to the best of her ability, the people of her constituency.

Office of Amy Callaghan MP East Dunbartonshire